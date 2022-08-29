Here It All Begins August 30, 2022: Ethan Loses His Cool (Spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 476 of Here it all begins, it's time for a pair test. Under pressure, Ethan freaks out. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on August 30, 2022, the fifty candidates selected for the rest of the competition continue the tests. This time, they are dispatched in pairs with each a third-year student. The objective of the test is to test their resistance to pressure. And the third year students play their role perfectly. Salomé puts Axel, who absolutely wants to stand out on a recipe, on the right track. Hortense throws in a preparation from her sister Victorine. Lionnel drives Solal crazy and, finally, Greg knocks Ethan out of his mind. "How the fuck do I do?!!" exclaims the Cardone son in full ordeal. It is chef Guinot who must put him in his place.

Shortly after, he shakes hands with Axel, who didn't make it easy for him during the ordeal. He believes that all shots are allowed in full competition. On this subject, he is also witness to a scene that he could denounce to the establishment: Solal taking unidentified drugs, probably to help him with his anxiety. This episode 476 is also an opportunity to discover another new student: David, who is particularly cheeky. He accosts Salomé, flatters and flirts with the sole purpose that she participates in inflating her mark in the competition to enter the Institute...

Also in episode 476 of ITC, on the TF1 TV program on Tuesday, the housing problem still arises as much at the Institute as the masters students arrive next week. However, Rose has an idea to remedy this: the Institute must rent a property in the salt marshes. This will become an official annex of the Institute and will allow students to stay during the year. Clothilde, however, is not a fan of this idea as she feels the students would not be safe outside the compound walls. For Rose, this is the only solution.