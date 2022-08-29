US Open 2022: Garcia, Medvedev, Williams... Live Scores & Results

US OPEN. It's time for the 4th Grand Slam tournament of the year. Caroline Garcia or Daniil Medvedev open the ball.

The US Open officially begins this Monday August 29 with an enticing program for the 1st round. On the men's side, we will follow the debut of world number 1 Daniil Medvedev who will be opposed to an American, Kozlov. Among the seeds, we will also see the debut of Casper Ruud, finalist of the last Roland-Garros or even Félix Auger-Aliassime. Stan Wawrinka or Andy Murray will also be on the court.

Among women, if the attraction is called Serena Williams, in France we will mainly follow the career of Caroline Garcia. Winner of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, the Frenchwoman has ambition and knows that she is one of the favorites of this US Open. "In recent days, I have seen things differently. The requests, we know they will come. You have to manage them, have someone who does the filter and only gives you the most important. It's that this momentum remains super positive, that the energy we've had lately and the letting go are still there because that's how it works."

During the fortnight of the US Open (August 29 - September 11), all the results of the men's and women's tables will be available live and in full on L'Internaute.com.

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, the US Open is the last calendar Grand Slam of the season. The players started the tournament on Monday August 29th and will finish it on Sunday September 11th at Flushing Meadows to compete in the US Open.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

Here are the men's US Open records for the past 15 years: