Fuel prices: diesel and gasoline on the rise, what price at the pump?

PRICE OF PETROL. Gasoline and diesel prices have started to rise again in the last week. The latter took back nearly 11 cents. The increase in the price of gasoline is less significant.

[Updated Aug 29, 2022 7:11 PM] Fuel prices in France rose last week, for the second week in a row, after falling since June 17. Indeed, diesel took nearly 11 cents per liter (10.9 to be precise), to reach an average price of 1.9488 euro per liter. It is almost equivalent to its level in mid-July (1.95 euros per litre). For its part, the price of unleaded 95-E10 has also risen very slightly, increasing by 0.9 cents last week, and is displayed on average at 1.7392 euros per liter in mainland France. A first increase after 10 consecutive weeks of decline.

To cope with this rise in gasoline prices, the government will apply a new discount for the portfolio of the French. Until then, the aid amounts to 18 cents, it will increase to 30 cents, from Thursday, September 1st. However, this should not last, since the aid will drop to 10 centimes per liter in November and December.

On Monday, August 29, according to the latest statement from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the average price of a liter of unleaded 95 in France was 1.7392 euros per liter against 1.9488 euros per liter of diesel, or about 11 cents more than the previous week for diesel and one cent for petrol. For comparison, here are some figures that reflect the evolution of prices in recent weeks:

The reason ? The international context, especially with the sanctions taken against Russia following the start of the war in Ukraine. The European Union has opted for a gradual boycott of Russian oil, which leads to an increase in demand for oil from other regions, in particular the Arabian Peninsula, and ultimately in prices. Oil prices have steadily crossed the $100 per barrel mark since the beginning of March.

In addition to moderating your travels, practicing carpooling if you can, the best thing is still to compare the prices charged in the gas stations around your home. Tedious? Not that much since many sites offer this service on the internet. You can also base yourself on the official government website, combustible.gouv.fr, which offers to find the prices that must be indicated to the State by the managers of service stations.

The government site "prix.carburant.gouv.fr" also offers price statements by department and type of fuel (be careful to differentiate unleaded 95, 98 or E10). Price quotes are updated weekly. Something to help you find the cheapest gas station(s) through an interactive map listing the gas stations near you.

As you have noticed, there are sometimes sometimes significant price differences depending on the service station: between distributor brands (supermarkets in particular) and oil group stations, the difference can sometimes seem significant. It is explained by various parameters, including the brand image, but also the famous additives. You may know them by their trade name. Excellium fuel, for example in the Total network, contains many additives. Incorporated into the fuel, they are used to improve its quality and therefore its performance. Also intended to protect the engine or the tank, they also act on prices, which are higher, which sometimes gives rise to controversy over their usefulness. Marketing argument used to justify these prices or real profit for the car, the debate is lively.

What is the share of taxes in the price of gasoline at the pump? According to Total, taxes represent "the most important part of the price of fuel". In 2018, according to the company, the taxes collected by the State represented for example "63% of the price of Unleaded 95-E10 and 60% of that of diesel". Gasoline tax is in fact divided into two different taxes: VAT, and the domestic consumption tax on energy products (TICPE). There is also the general tax on polluting activities (TGAP). The TICPE is also higher on gasoline than on diesel. Depending on gasoline prices, the TICPE represents nearly 70 cents on gasoline, 60 cents on the price of a liter of diesel.

The carbon tax is a tax on CO2 emissions. It was implemented in 2014. It was to increase on January 1, 2019 and add 3 cents more to the price of a liter of diesel and 6 cents to the price of a liter of lead-free. Nothing happened: the government decided to cancel its increase when it could have brought 3.9 billion euros in additional revenue to the state. This decision follows the discontent of the yellow vests at the end of 2018. Note that the carbon tax, a component of the TICPE, finances only "very little" the ecological transition.

According to a Senate report on revenue for 2016, "out of the 4 billion euros of additional revenue expected from the carbon component in 2016, 3 billion euros are returned to companies under the tax credit for Competitiveness and Employment (CICE), and 1 billion euros to households, through reduced VAT rates applicable to energy renovation work on housing and in favor of social housing and intermediate housing". For the Senate, the increase in the carbon tax therefore results from a "logic of budgetary return" and is not particularly used to finance the ecological transition.