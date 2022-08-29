Parking scooters and motorcycles: paying in Paris, what price? Free for whom?

SCOOTER PARKING. From September 1, 2022, there will be a charge for parking scooters and motorcycles in Paris. At what price ? Some vehicles will also be spared. We tell you everything.

It is a measure that has not failed to react. From this Thursday, September 1, 2022, the parking of motorized two-wheelers, in other words scooters and motorcycles, becomes chargeable in Paris. A small revolution in the capital that drivers will now have to take into account in their monthly budget. "This measure of equity between users, regardless of the type of vehicle used, aims in particular to encourage them to use a less polluting vehicle", justifies the municipality led by the socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo, who recalls that 42,000 dedicated places to these means of transport exist in the capital. However, prices vary depending on the location location. And there are even ways to not pay for parking. What are the prices ? How to get free? We take stock.

The town hall of Paris has set up several formulas for the payment of parking. The first caters to visitors and is the most expensive, climbing exponentially. Indeed, the longer you stay parked, the more the price per hour will rise. Enough to dissuade the user from coming to the capital with his two-wheeler.

Let the Parisians not panic, however, their bank account will not melt like snow in the sun like that of visitors who would like to venture with a two-wheeler in the capital. Indeed, a special resident package is set up by the municipality for owners of scooters or motorcycles. It is necessary for this to pay a "resident" subscription, in the amount of €22.50/year or €45 for three years.

But be careful, that doesn't mean that parking your two-wheeler will only cost that much! Indeed, this subscription only allows you to be eligible for a preferential resident rate, which must be paid at the parking meter:

However, it should be noted that only one resident subscription can be taken out per inhabitant of Paris. The town hall made it clear that it was not possible to have a resident subscription for a car and a resident subscription for a scooter or a motorcycle, for one and the same person.

In addition, special offers for professionals have been put in place by the municipality.

Despite the introduction of paid parking for scooters and motorcycles in Paris, some of these vehicles may however be exempted from having to go through the parking meter. Indeed, electric motorized two-wheelers benefit from free surface parking!

Be careful, it is not enough to park and go shopping or go to the office: it is necessary to approach the town hall by presenting the registration document of the vehicle in order to obtain a "low emission visitor right". A compulsory sesame which will then allow the user to request, each time he parks his vehicle, a free ticket, obtained from a mobile application.

Home care professionals, as well as people with disabilities, also benefit from free parking of their scooter or motorcycle on the surface. It is also necessary to take some steps with the town hall, from this site, in order to be able to benefit from it and not to receive a fine.