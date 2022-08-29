Summary of episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us from August 29, 2022

In the episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us from Monday August 29, 2022, a policewoman from the IGPN and a high school student arrive. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In the episodes of DNA from August 29, the run continues for the father and the son, Sacha and Gaspard. Will they manage to evade the police for long? Juliette is ready to do anything to help Gaspard but the police are watching her closely. Will Ash's ex-wife make the wrong choice?

After Samuel's departure for Mexico on Friday, Victoire will not be left without company since her little cousin Lisa (played by Naïma Rodric) arrives. In future episodes of DNA, Lisa Hassan will swell the ranks of the police since she will play a new investigator from the IGPN. Described as intelligent, beautiful and teasing, Lisa has a strong character forged by the trials of life: she takes care of her 16-year-old little sister who has remained in Paris since the death of their parents in a car accident.

Finally, in the episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast from Monday August 29 on TF1, a new student will be talked about in high school. It is a certain Adam (played by Alain Le Bars), cataloged as handsome. Emma will also fall for him and we will discover that this new teenager has a secret: he is the son of François, the literature teacher played by Emmanuel Moire. What cast a slight chill between the teacher and his girlfriend Charlie, unaware of the paternity of his lover.