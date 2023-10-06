Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday October 6, 2023 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS RESULTS - Once again, Française des Jeux (FDJ) has given you the opportunity to win an exceptional sum thanks to its Euromillions draw. This Friday, October 6, 29 million euros were at stake. Find the results below.

The week ended with a large prize pool at stake during the Euromillions draw. This Friday, October 6, no less than 29 million euros could be yours thanks to the Euromillions draw if you found the winning combination. You had to go to your tobacconist to fill out your grid in paper version or play directly online on the Française des jeux (FDJ) website. All you needed was a few clicks to try to find the right Euromillions results. Lottery draw results are available below.

To win the jackpot, you had to go to your nearest tobacconist to buy a grid for 2.50 euros. On it, you check five numbers and your two stars, hoping that yours shines brightly. It was also possible to play online by connecting to your account on FDJ.fr (available on Android and iPhone). And in just a few clicks, that’s it. Once the grid has been validated, you will receive your MyMillion code which has been generated automatically. Please note, on the Internet as in tobacco shops, this type of game is not authorized for minors and you may be asked for proof of identity.

Do you want to play in the next draw but you don't know which numbers to select on your Euromillions grid? On its site, Française des jeux provides statistics from the EuroMillions draw, the latest winning combinations, but also the numbers that come out most often. Otherwise, you can always trust your lucky star by choosing numbers at random, or which correspond to important dates in your life.