Rennes – PSG: why Mbappé and Enrique are already playing big

Humiliated in Newcastle last Tuesday, PSG faces Stade Rennais this Sunday with heavy pressure on their shoulders. Luis Enrique's choices are already being called into question, as is the involvement of star Kylian Mbappé.

A duel between two European losers. At St James' Park against the Newcastle Magpies, PSG experienced the most severe defeat under the QSI era in the group stage (4-1). The next day, at Villarreal, the ambitious Stade Rennais bit the dust (1-0), and Martin Terrier, for his return to competition, missed the equalizing penalty. These are two teams plagued by doubt who are expected on the pitch at Roazhon Park.

Obviously, with its status, Paris will be closely scrutinized after a mixed start to the season, even a failure with only twelve points in seven matches in Ligue 1. After its summer revolution, and the departures of Messi and Neymar, the Rouge and Blue have given full powers to Luis Enrique. With his new animation composed of four attacking players for just two midfielders, the Spaniard was really criticized following the English rout. In front of the press, the former coach of La Roja spoke about his tactical choices. "Do you know how many years I've been coaching at the highest level? Many. Sometimes the coach makes mistakes, sometimes it's the players. I have to look for the best way to play. Football is a game of mistakes, for everyone. We all make mistakes. I have confidence in what I see. I am convinced that we will succeed."

He, too, is used to succeeding. However, following his real false start for Real Madrid, and his decision to stay at PSG despite the end of his contract next June, Kylian Mbappé is on loan at the start of the season. The probable result of truncated preparation. The captain of the France team remains in three games without a goal, and his last achievement dates back to September 19, against Dortmund, on a penalty.

Beyond the statistics, the 2022 World champion has little influence in PSG's game even if he moves further and further down into the midfield to become an organizer. “I remember that two or three weeks ago, in this same room, I was asked here if we were 'Kylian dependent' because he had just scored seven or eight goals, protested Luis Enrique . Now you ask me what Kylian should do because he hasn't scored in his last matches... We need to be a little more normal. He is 100%. Players go through different states throughout of a season. He's not Superman when he scores eight goals and he's not a normal player when he doesn't score. Everything is not black or white, there are nuances all the time. Kylian is a vital and decisive player for us. He is a decisive player. My goal as a coach is to highlight his strengths and not see his faults." The two men are therefore expected against Stade Rennais.

As part of the 8th day, Ligue 1 offers a new shock in its championship: Rennes - PSG. The kick-off for this part will be given at 8:45 p.m. by Mr. Bastien.

As is the case for all Sunday evening posters in Ligue 1, you will have one and only choice to see this Rennes - PSG. This shock will be broadcast by Prime Video. You will therefore have to connect to Amazon Prime Video.

To follow Rennes - PSG streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to Prime Video which will allow you to join Amazon Prime Video.