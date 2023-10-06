It is possible to pay your property tax after the deadline and without penalty

As the deadline approaches for owners, certain situations allow it to be delayed.

It’s an expense that weighs on the budget. Around 18 million people must pay, during the month of October (if they have not already done so), property tax, for which only owners are liable. A local tax marked by a sharp increase in 2023 and which arrived in a context where daily prices are rising and budgets are increasingly tight. Are you worried about paying this debt regarding your bank account? There is a solution to cushion the shock.

The tax authorities authorize taxpayers to request a payment deadline to pay this tax. The request must be made either in your tax center (the address of which is indicated at the top of your property tax notice), or directly online. You must then connect to the impots.gouv.fr website, click at the top on “Secure messaging”, then on “Write” and choose “I have a problem regarding the payment of my tax” then “I am having difficulties to pay." Then simply let yourself be guided and fill in the various information requested.

The payment deadline being set for October 16 and 21 according to the notices, the General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFiP) recommends coming forward as soon as possible to request a payment deadline.

Although no general rule is established regarding the processing of files and they are studied on a case-by-case basis, such a request may however be made in the following cases:

In any of these situations, payment time could be granted. But the administration specifies that it will take into account "all the particularities of the file, as well as the usual behavior of the taxpayer in terms of declaration and payment, compliance with his commitments made, and the efforts already made to free himself of his debt."

The tax authorities have two months to respond. If the deadline is granted, a new deadline is then transmitted. If it is refused (this is the case without a response from the tax authorities two months after sending the request), you must pay the property tax as quickly as possible. And be careful not to have missed the deadline: requesting a new deadline does not extend the deadline. If you pay late, a penalty of 10% of the amount will be added. The double punishment.