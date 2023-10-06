Tour of Lombardy 2023 - LIVE: 16 riders in the lead, the road rises, the race live

The last Monument of the season takes place this Saturday October 7 in northern Italy, where Thibaut Pinot will say goodbye. Follow the race live.

The Tour of Lombardy traditionally concludes the cycling season and allows riders who are in late peak form or who have suffered injuries during the year to shine. The first edition of this legendary race, considered the fifth Monument, took place in 1905. Since its creation, the Tour of Lombardy is the most popular classic because only the 1943 and 1944 editions were canceled in reason for the war. She has often smiled on the great Italian runners: Fausto Coppi, Gino Bartali, Alfredo Binda and more recently Paolo Bettini, Danilo Di Luca and Vincenzo Nibali. But it is also a dream terrain for classics specialists, like Philippe Gilbert or Joaquim Rodriguez, and has crowned the greatest of this sport like Merckx and Hinault.

The route of the Tour of Lombardy 2023 takes the opposite route to last year, starting from Como to arrive in Bergamo, and reconnects, at the end, with the roads and passes which have made the recent history of the race. This year again, no Sornano, and a less explosive finale than last year, with the Passo della Crocetta (11.6 km at 5.8%) and the Passo di Ganda (9.3 km at 7.1% ) in justices of the peace, before the Colle Aperto (1.3 km at 6.9%) as the last difficulty three kilometers from the finish line. Also back to a flatter start to the race, unlike last year.

The favorite teams should start the race from the Passo della Crocetta before more serious attempts by the leaders in the Passo di Ganda, where the winner could already fly away because the summit is 31 kilometers from the finish. Otherwise, the Colle Aperto will decide the fate of the race, short of a small group sprint.

Here is the complete list of riders participating in this new edition of the Tour of Lombardy:

The Italian cycling race will take place on Saturday October 7, 2023 with a morning start and a mid-afternoon finish (between 4:50 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. depending on the speed of the riders).

The Italian classic will be followed in full on the Eurosport channels, and in particular on Eurosport 2 live from the start at 10:30 a.m.