A recognizable smell - this is a sign that a bedbug infestation will begin in your home

It is then often too late but this sign can help you raise the alarm...

It's the autumn invasion and local authorities, particularly in Paris, have warned of the spectacular proliferation of bedbugs. If the subject is so much at the center of the attention of the French, it is mainly because of the particularly painful nature of an infestation by these small parasites. Having bedbugs in your home can quickly become a nightmare. Early detection is essential to avoid a major infestation.

There are several points to watch out for and if hygiene is not one of them, a cleaning session can nevertheless be a good opportunity to further inspect certain corners of the house. The laundry bin, a dressing room or a wardrobe, the seams of a sofa or an armchair, a carpet are all possible refuges. Of course, the bites must be monitored, but another point may alert you: the smell.

Yes, bedbugs can give off a certain odor, especially if there are already large numbers of them in your home. And while it is not recommended to crush a bedbug so as not to spread its eggs, this action can give off one of these characteristic odors that you can also smell in an already infested room. Bedbugs can hide in the most unsuspected places in your home, but it seems they leave behind a distinctive olfactory cue that could help you detect their presence.

Experts mention in particular a sweet and pungent smell, which comes from their pheromones. Other victims or experts such as Dodson Bros in the United Kingdom are even more specific and alternately mention a smell of marzipan or coriander. Nothing unpleasant? Think again, because this smell is actually quite pungent and can quickly turn into a musty or rotten fruit smell. At the start of the invasion, this smell is difficult to perceive but it becomes more pronounced. This is also one of the signs that allows specialized dogs used by professionals to help diagnose a bedbug infestation!

One thing is certain, if you notice a strange scent in a closed room, a corner of your house or a closet for example, it may be worth being a little more attentive and inspecting this area methodically. This could protect you from an invasion that is much larger and difficult to slow down. In this case, the best solution remains to call on the services of a professional.