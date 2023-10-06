Ireland - Scotland: prediction, channel, lineups... Match information

This Ireland - Scotland which is played this Saturday October 7 could be of great interest to France because one of the two teams could be the Blues' opponent in the quarter-final. All the information about this match can be found here.

Currently 2nd in Pool B, the Irish need a success or a bonus point to regain first place from South Africa and thus validate their ticket for the rest of the competition. The world's leading nation would then face New Zealand in the quarter-finals but heads are mainly turned towards this last group match. The XV of Clover was full of confidence during the last meeting with a success in the biggest match of this group stage of the World Cup against South Africa (13-8).

On the other hand, the equation is simple for Scotland. The XV du Chardon must win by preventing their evening opponent from taking a single bonus point to hope to reach the quarter-finals and thus join France. The defeat in the first match against the Springboks (3-18) does not seem to have put a huge blow on the head because the Scots then followed up with two big successes against Tonga and Romania.

The Ireland - Scotland match will start at 9 p.m. this Saturday, October 7. It will take place at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis.

It is TF1 which will broadcast this Ireland – Scotland which promises to be exciting. Nic Berry will be the arbiter of this big poster.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this Ireland - Scotland since MyTF1 and MyCanal will also broadcast this match.

Andy Farrell has no surprises in store for this meeting because he has, once again, decided to field his typical XV. Dan Sheehan is back from injury as is Iain Henderson. Here is the Irish starting XV: Keenan - Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe - (o) Sexton (cap.), (m) Gibson-Park - Van der Flier, Doris, O'Mahony - Henderson, Beirne - Furlong, Sheehan, Porter.

For his part, Gregor Townsend decided to trust Ali Price in number 9. He then brought out the heavy artillery to try to grab a quarter-final. Scotland starting XV: Kinghorn, Graham, H.Jones, Tuipulotu, van der Merwe, Russell, Price, Darge, Dempsey, Ritchie (cap.), Gilchrist, Gray, Z.Fagerson, Turner, Schoeman.

On sports betting sites, the favorites are the Irish who are at 1.18 on Betclic, the draw is at 30 and the victory of the XV du Chardon is at 6. On Unibet, the XV du Trèfle is also at 1.18 but the draw is at 35 and the Scottish victory is at 6.15.