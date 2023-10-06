England - Samoa: how the XV de la Rose changed status in this World Cup

Undefeated in this group stage, England will challenge the Samoa Islands this Saturday in Lille, with the desire to confirm their perfect run. Criticized at the start of this World Cup, Farrell's gang is rebounding.

It's the last lap. In Lille, England, already qualified for the quarter-finals, plays Tonga, who must hope for a miracle to qualify for the next round. For this meeting, the XV de la Rose, much criticized before the start of the competition before its perfect run in this group, has put in place a formation that resembles its typical team. Thanks to a refined game, based on occupying the field through the foot, England has regained its confidence, and is becoming a serious outsider in this World Cup.

Returning from his suspension during this World Cup, Owen Farrell will notably be lined up with fly-half Ford, who has been sparkling since the start of the competition. Faced with the press, Steve Borthwick justified his choice. "It's an opportunity this week, for the first time in a while, to have them play together at the 10 and 12 positions. I'm looking forward to seeing this combination in action. They've had some time to playing together in the latter part of the game against Chile, but it's the first time they've started at the same time for England in a while." Proof if any were needed that the Genge gang takes this England – Samoa seriously.

This part could also become unforgettable for Owen Farrell. The Saracens player is two points off Jonny Wilkinson's record. He could thus become the greatest director in the history of English rugby. "To be honest, I haven't thought too much about it. It's not something you like to think about too much until it's done. My only concern at the moment is this weekend's game and the preparation in what will be an important test against Samoa. The only thing I can say is that it was an honor to have the chance to play for England as much as I did and to be as close to this record." Enough to build up your confidence before the next round, and a probable meeting against Fiji.

As part of the 4th day of the World Cup, Lille welcomes England - Samoa. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 p.m.

As is the case for certain posters for this World Cup, France 2 will be in charge of broadcasting this England - Samoa.

To follow England – Samoa streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of registering for free to the france.tv platform. Subsequently, you will be able to join France 2.