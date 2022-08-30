Direct. Ligue 1: a clash between Lens and Lorient, news and program for the 5th day

Ligue 1. No respite for Ligue 1 clubs with a 5th day placed in the middle of the week. All the teams will be on the pitch this Wednesday, on the eve of the end of the transfer window. The essential information can be found here.

For this 2021-2022 season, Amazon Prime has obtained the rights for 80% of the TV rights for the French football championship in Ligue 1. The new broadcaster will cover 8 matches per day: the Friday evening match ( 9 p.m.), Saturday afternoon (5 p.m.), Sunday multiplex (3 p.m.), Sunday evening match (8:45 p.m.) and Sunday noon meeting (1 p.m.). Amazon has also created a special channel: Pass Ligue 1.

Canal will broadcast the other two matches of each day at the start of the season: the Saturday evening match (9 p.m.) and the Sunday match at 5 p.m.