Caroline Garcia: time, channel... How to follow her 1st round at the US Open

GARCIA. Winner with the manner of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, the Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia launches her tournament this Monday, August 29.

And if a French woman was going to win the last Grand Slam tournament. Passed through the qualifications at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati a few days ago, the Frenchwoman simply won the tournament, dismissing several members of the top 10 in quick succession and showing a remarkable level of play. From now on, the Frenchwoman is considered one of the favorites of the US Open this year which begins this Monday, August 29. "Everything is clearer in my head, she says. I also feel a lot better physically, healthier. We have clearly defined the way I have to play, the direction I have to take. When I come on the court, I know what style of game I have to play."

To be able to dream, you must first pass the first round. For her entry today, Caroline Garcia will play against the 90th player in the world, the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova. A meeting which will be followed from 5 p.m. on the antennas of Eurosport, official broadcaster of the last Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Biography Caroline Garcia. Caroline Garcia was born on May 16, 1993 in Saint-Germain-en-Laye in the Yvelines department in the Île-de-France region. Sporty, the Frenchwoman started playing tennis at the age of 9, in Villeurbanne, in the Lyon suburbs. Champion of France in 2010 in the 17/18-year-old category, she was trained by Frédéric Fontang (current coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime - NDR) during the 2011-2012 season. She separated from Fontang in 2012 and decided to be coached by her father, Louis-Paul Garcia. She turned professional in 2011.

A pure striker, Caroline Garcia has a very attacking style of play. The native of Saint-Germain-en-Laye is a very good waitress, which allows her to often score aces. His huge flat forehand and powerful backhand are part of his wide offensive panoply. Very worked, his ball strike disturbs many opponents.

During her career, Caroline Garcia won 7 titles. The latest is the Nottingham tournament in 2019. Here are the Frenchwoman's other trophies: Bogota (Colombia) in 2014, Strasbourg (France) and Mallorca (Spain) in 2016, Wuhan (China) and Beijing (China) in 2017 , Tianjin (China) in 2018. Three lost finals are added to the prize list of the native of Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Around the 150th place in the world (nldr: 135th) when she turned professional in 2011, Caroline Garcia is currently ranked 71st in the WTA rankings. The best ranking achieved by the Frenchwoman dates from September 10, 2018 when she was 4th in the WTA rankings.

On the professional circuit for more than 10 years, Caroline Garcia has amassed over $11 million ($11,530,361m) in winnings from her competitive performances.

Between 2012 and 2021, Caroline Garcia was coached by her father, Louis-Paul. A relationship that the player had decided to break before Roland-Garros 2021. Since then, she has been coached by Bertrand Perret.

The Frenchwoman is quite discreet about her private life and has often spoken of the difficulty of getting into a relationship. She has also decided to put aside her “sentimental life”. It's difficult: either the person understands, and you live this relationship at a distance, or they put their professional life aside, and you travel as a couple. Me, for now, I'm focused on my tennis. One day, it will come“, she conceded at a press conference in 2018.