Bad Lawns Come Back to Life in Just 10 Days With This Easy Method

If your lawn is in poor condition at the end of winter, here is a simple method to make it beautiful for spring.

After the harsh winter, many lawns find themselves in poor condition, dull and lacking vitality. The cold and rain cause significant damage and your lawn may have grown back to different lengths, not to mention the brown and yellow spots that have appeared. Gardening experts at Moowy (turf specialists) explain that the reason lawns are damaged is simply that the amount of sunlight drops significantly during the winter months. Shaded areas remain wet for months, and individual grass plants begin to die, causing bald patches that significantly thin out your lawn.

Fortunately, with a simple and effective 5-step method, it is possible to bring your lawn back to life in record time. In just 10 days, you can see a dramatic transformation with this professionally proven approach. The first step is to clean your lawn by removing debris, dead branches, leaves and moss. This action will allow air, water and nutrients to reach the roots more easily.

The next step is to aerate the lawn. This step is essential to promote root growth and improve the circulation of air, water and nutrients in the soil. Use a lawn aerator to puncture the soil and stimulate root growth. If you're looking for a DIY version of aeration, you can simply use a sturdy garden fork. Simply insert the fork into the lawn and wiggle it back and forth.

Then it's time to sow new grass to fill in the gaps and keep weeds out. These professionals claimed that the “optimal time to sow seeds” depends a lot on the conditions in your garden. If parts of your lawn are very shady most of the year, the soil temperature will be lower than in the rest of the garden. We must therefore “avoid sowing too early” in the year. Experts recommend waiting “until the soil reaches at least 10 degrees before starting to sow.”

It's done ? The final step is to apply a balanced fertilizer specifically designed for lawns. Be sure to choose a fertilizer that is appropriate for the season and the specific needs of your lawn. Finally, after applying the fertilizer, water your lawn thoroughly to promote optimal absorption of nutrients by the roots. It is important to keep lawn seed moist. The new grass should begin to germinate within 10 days.