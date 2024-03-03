Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Monday March 4, 2024, 5 million euros at stake

LOTTO. The Loto draw this Monday March 4 offers five million euros. Results will be delivered to this page around 9 p.m.

The week is just beginning and, already, La Française des jeux is offering a prize pool that is rather interesting. Certainly, we are far from the 30 million euros that a player once managed to win, and which remains to this day the largest prize pool ever won. However, the jackpot remains higher than the two million euros which represent the minimum jackpot that can be put into play during a Loto draw. Either way, participants have until 8:15 p.m. to try their luck. The Loto results will be known around approximately 9 p.m.

Alongside the Loto draw, the FDJ is organizing a EuroDreams draw. It allows you to win, at most, 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. For the rest of the week, it will be possible to win, with a certain amount of luck of course, 49 million euros on Tuesday in the Euromillions draw. Remember, these are games of chance, not strategy. Despite your undoubtedly acute clairvoyant sense, if you are a bad loser, it is better to abstain. The disappointment might indeed be too hard to take. And it is more likely than a victory. However, as La Française des jeux has long liked to say, “100% of the winners tried their luck”! So why not you !?