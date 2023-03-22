Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1388 of Wednesday March 22, 2023

TOMORROW BELONGS TO US. In episode 1388 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on March 22, 2023, the murderer hides at the Delcourts' home and threatens them when they return. Summary.

In episode 1388 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Wednesday March 22, 2023, at the police station, Lisa continues her investigation of the serial killer and finds disturbing clues concerning Dr Aaron Leclercq who seems to be linked to several murder cases in Sète , in Nantes and in Colombes. She goes to his home to interrogate him with Sara: surprisingly, the doctor lives in a mobile home. As he is absent, Lisa decides to take a look at it, out of procedure. They discover there a DVD of the "Adventures of Mina", a cartoon that the killer had taken from the Chassagnes.

At the hospital, Chloe feels guilty after Aaron told her that she had taken Celeste to the emergency room a little too late. But the risk of superinfection is ruled out. Lisa goes to the hospital to question Aaron but only finds Victoire, who deems it impossible that the doctor is the serial killer. When Chloe returns home, the killer appears, gags her, then hits Alex and gags him in turn. After receiving new information from Georges, Lisa decides to go and interrogate the Delcourts. She comes across the killer who grabs Chloe and threatens to kill her.

Also in Sète, in the Wednesday March 22 episode of DNA, at the hospital, William inquires about the relationship between Soizic and Aaron. She assures him that nothing happened between them and that she never intended to have intimate relations with him. Her only objective is to recover her ex, François with whom, according to her, the separation is not final. After her shift, she goes to François under a false pretext. Charlie comes in and is unfriendly. After Soizic leaves, she tries to make her lover aware that his ex-wife is manipulating him to get him back. François not agreeing with him, Charlie leaves the apartment. The couple reconcile at the Spoon.

Finally, in episode 1388 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on March 22, 2023 on TF1, Etienne is released from prison and resumes his post as CPE in high school. Bénédicte calms her stress but Etienne is paranoid in the school playground and puts 4 hours of detention on Emma and Nathan, thinking that she is talking about him when he is talking about a series. When he understands, Etienne is annoyed. He doesn't want to go to school anymore, and would like to take his boat and go far away. Sylvain hears their conversation and talks to Etienne about the sailboat he has just bought and which deserves to be restored. Etienne might be interested.