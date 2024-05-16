HPI: Audrey Fleurot no longer wants to continue, season 4 interrupted in the middle

HPI returns to TF1 this Thursday for its 4th season, with two major news: a broadcast which will be interrupted en route and an announcement from Audrey Fleurot on the end of the saga...

Morgane Alvaro returns to TF1 this Thursday evening, from 9:10 p.m., on TF1, and to the delight of some 7 million fans who have regularly followed her adventures for four years now. HPI returns with a 4th season still centered on this very particular character, a sassy “high intellectual potential” who made his mark in Commander Karadec’s brigade, but still surprises as much with his unacademic methods and his messy private life.

The HPI series has become the great TV phenomenon of the last five years, a joint bet of TF1 and Audrey Fleurot (Morgue), which confirms its success year after year. HPI's 4th season, which centers around a surprise pregnancy of the main character, should be no exception. To ensure the balance of its schedule and not waste precious brand new episodes, TF1 has also opted for drip-feeding. A single new episode of HPI will be visible this evening and the next Thursdays on the first channel. By completing with rebroadcasts in the second part of the evening, TF1 will prolong the pleasure and above all the success of its most strategic series.

But there's something else: the new season of HPI will end after just four episodes, leaving fans chomping at the bit. An interruption is in fact planned in barely a month and we will have to wait until the fall to resume the thread of this 4th season. The reason ? “In June, we are filming the last two episodes of the series, which we were not able to produce due to the strike of intermittent workers. This explains why the programming will be done in two stages,” confided Audrey Fleurot on Télé 7 Jours recently...

This is not the only announcement from Audrey Fleurot which should upset fans. With his friend Mehdi Nebbou (Karadec), they revealed that the next season of HPI would be the very last, thus putting an end to the saga of the atypical investigator in 2025. This decision, announced well before the anticipated end of filming, was motivated by the actors' desire to end Morgana's storyline while she was still at the height of her popularity.

Audrey Fleurot, known for her investment in the role of Alvaro, explained this in an interview with Télé-Poche on Sunday, ensuring that she wanted to avoid doing one season too long, one that risks disappointing the consultant's lovers. "I know it's going to be painful because I'm going to have a hard time finding a character who inspires me as much. I'm starting to prepare myself," she added.

Another HPI figure, Mehdi Nebbou also delivered his vision of the ideal conclusion that he imagines for season 5 of the series, which will therefore be the last. "It's a wish of Audrey and me. We would like it to end on top, with panache and fantasy, rather than it being diluted over time. It would be a shame for a unique series which pleases so much and which we We also like to do one too many seasons with the risk that it becomes watered down or that it becomes downright reheated. It would even be classy to end with madness,” he declared in Télé 7 Jours.

Consolation prize for the inconsolable HPI: both actors seem open to revisiting their characters occasionally, through special formats or even, why not, a film. Audrey Fleurot raised this possibility during the Séries Mania Festival in Lille, in March 2024, suggesting that a door remained open for future collaborations.