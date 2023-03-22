Here it all starts from March 23, 2023: the secret of a professor soon to be revealed (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 627 of Here it all begins on Thursday, March 23, 2023, while Enzo continues to panic, a new anonymous message arrives. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In the episode of Here it all begins on Thursday March 23, Enzo confides in Mehdi that he suspects Hortense of being the crow. But Mehdi defends his girlfriend whom he thinks incapable of putting such a plan in place. Enzo asks him anyway to talk to Hortense. He is too afraid that his secret will be revealed. Hortense assures Mehdi that she would never have done such a thing and that she just tried to protect her couple. She then confides in Vic who does not suspect her. Enzo takes advantage of Hortense taking her shower to rummage through her phone and is confirmed that she is not the crow. For their part, the sisters Armand and Emmanuel are still at loggerheads as a new anonymous message arrives on the Institute's WhatsApp: a new secret will be revealed tomorrow and a professor will be involved.

At Double A, Anaïs and Théo are cooking together in great complicity when Lisandro enters the kitchen. In the Thursday March 23 episode of Here it all begins, Anaïs is destabilized and Lisandro explains to her that he wanted to surprise her. But Anaïs is uncomfortable with her boyfriend but Theo reassures her: they cook together, they do nothing wrong. During the service, Anaïs goes to say hello to Lisandro and they come back to the morning episode. Anaïs then arranges to meet Theo to talk to him. Now that Lisandro has returned, she would rather they keep their distance. Theo acknowledges the blow and takes it upon himself.

Finally, in the ITC episode that aired Thursday, March 23, Jasmine apologizes to Amber after their last discussion. The latter tells her that she has a lot of admiration for her: not only is she a valedictorian, but her couple is solid and she takes good care of her son. She tells him that what happened with Axel didn't matter. Jasmine also confides her admiration to her: in her eyes, Amber is a free and strong woman. The two young women reconcile. Just like Jasmine and Axel.