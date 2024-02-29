Nolwenn Leroy can't stand this Enfoirés habit anymore - she has made a radical decision

Now one of the pillars of the Enfoirés troupe, singer Nolwenn Leroy still had to put a little distance between herself and her stage comrades...

Since her arrival among the Enfoirés, Nolwenn Leroy has gradually established herself as a key figure in the famous troupe of singers, actors, sportspeople and comedians, all united with the aim of raising funds for the Restos du Cœur. To the point today of becoming one of its spokespersons. In the media, the Breton singer revealed by the Star Academy has already promoted the 2024 edition of the big concert, filmed in Bordeaux last January and broadcast on TF1 this Friday evening. A concert which celebrates the 35th anniversary of Les Enfoirés, but which also marks a difficult period for the Restos du Coeur, in great difficulty faced with the increase in poverty caused by inflation.

If most of the communication around Enfoirés 2024 is focused on the call for greater mobilization to save restaurants and allow more meals to be distributed to poor people, this edition does not lack, like every year, anecdotes on the artists and their relationships within the troupe. The management of exchanges between the dozens of stars making up Les Enfoirés was the subject of some confidences from Nolwenn Leroy, during an interview with Puremédias.com ahead of the broadcast. And being famous obviously doesn't allow you to escape what many French people experience: a flood of daily requests coming from the messaging systems installed on their smartphones.

"It's like all friendships, it's getting stronger and stronger, we know each other much better. I felt an evolution in the way everyone took their place in the group. At the beginning, we must find its place. What is wonderful is that even if there are more and more of us, there is always room for new people", first assures Nolwenn Leroy, who sees in this group dynamic a big inconvenience. “We have a Whatsapp group with a lot of people”, continues the singer, “we created it at the time of Covid and it remained and we send messages regularly all year round”.

But there is a catch: reading, reacting and responding to the Enfoirés' Whatsapp messages can become "very time-consuming" for Nolwenn Leroy, to the point of pushing her to make a radical decision: stopping the flow of messages to protect herself. “Sometimes I have to put it on silent because there are so many messages.” The singer prefers to take a "check in" at the end of the day, overwhelmed by the messages, smileys, lols, kisses and hearts exchanged by the troupe's artists.

Nolwenn Leroy obviously does not criticize the spirit of camaraderie or mutual support that reigns among the Enfoirés. The Enfoirés 2024 show, filmed at the Arkéa Arena in Bordeaux, is intended to be unforgettable, rich in emotions and performances. It is broadcast from 9:10 p.m. this Friday evening on TF1.