Study reveals what women say is the surprising "most attractive feature" of men.

Good news for some: beauty criteria can be surprising! In a world where beauty standards are constantly evolving, a recent survey revealed a surprising trend in men's physical attractiveness, according to women. While traditional stereotypes often highlight traits such as piercing eyes or high cheekbones, it seems that a completely different, more surprising criterion is favored by those questioned in this survey.

This study carried out by a British dating site, relayed by The Sun, was carried out on 2,000 women, invited to classify different masculine traits according to their characteristics. The results were fascinating: on the first step of the podium, neither high cheekbones, nor blue eyes, tattoos or defined muscles, but... a bald head! A characteristic democratized by icons like Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Harry Roselmack, Franck Gastambide – or Philippe Etchebest?, which therefore occupies first place on the list of “most attractive characteristics”, according to the panel of women studied.

This result captured the imagination of many observers, challenging conventional standards of male beauty. But what makes baldness so irresistible? For many, this could be linked to the idea of ​​virility, maturity and confidence that could, in the imagination, accompany this trait. Bald men are often seen as assertive and dominant, characteristics that can be extremely attractive to some people. Additionally, the softness and smooth texture of the bald head could also be prized for their touch.

However, the survey results also revealed other features that attracted participants' votes, including broad shoulders and blue eyes, which were ranked just behind bald heads, followed closely by chest hair. , blonde and black hair.

Interestingly, some attributes often considered symbols of virility, such as full beards, ultimately finished at relatively low positions in the rankings revealed by the survey. Fashionable beards are often associated with masculinity and strength, but in this study they only narrowly edged out traits like high cheekbones, mustaches and green eyes.

Yet despite the surprising results of this survey, it's important to remember that beauty is truly subjective. What is attractive to one person may not be attractive to another, and it is this diversity that makes the world of seduction so captivating. True seduction comes from within.