Miley Cyrus, Caravan Palace, Olivia Ruiz... The musical releases of the week

On the program of new musical releases for Friday March 1st, pop, rock and electro swing.

On this first day of March, it's time for the playlist of releases of the week! What better way to counter the hectic news of the moment than to stock up on new musical releases? Especially since this Friday, March 1, 2024, there is - again - something for all tastes: from the electro swing of Caravan Palace to the rock of Edgar, including the event collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams or the new project from singer Olivia Ruiz...

Plug in the speakers, turn up the volume, it's time for a playlist of the week's new music.

The French kings of electro swing, Caravan Palace, are back with a new record, Gangbusters Melody Club, more than four years after chronologic released in August 2019. A new project certainly, but which remains faithful to the sounds that made the success of the group since its beginnings almost twenty years ago. Now three at the helm, Arnaud Vial, Charles Delaporte and Zoé Colotis unveil here twelve new tracks, supported by the four singles already released. Caravan Palace is also returning to the roads of France, Germany and the United Kingdom for a new tour which will include, among other places, Paris at the Salle Pleyel on March 26, 2024 or at the Zénith on January 18, 2025.

After two first EPs, a first album and some 7 million streamed streams, the Amiens electro-pop group Edgär unveils the resolutely rock Edgär is dead, their second disc, made up of eleven tracks. Antoine Brun and Ronan Mézière define their musical style there, somewhere between the Strokes, Arctic Monkeys and The Hives.

This is the international collaboration of the week, that of two industry heavyweights: Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams on the song Doctor (Work it Out), which had already been published in 2017 before being reworked by the duo . The two artists had already worked together in recent years, notably on the singer's album Bangerz, who has just won two Grammys for her album Endless Summer Vacation and the hit Flowers.

After eight years of absence, singer Olivia Ruiz releases a new record – her sixth – called La Réplique and composed of thirteen unreleased songs, including the eponymous single and Le Sel. In this album which succeeds the previous one, À nos corps-aimants, published in 2016, Olivia Ruiz evokes the ills of our time and pays tribute to the “fighters”, denouncing, among other things, feminicides.