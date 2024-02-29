Apple promotions: multiple Macs on sale at Fnac

Fnac has just launched a major wave of promotions on several Apple computers. Take advantage of Macbooks and iMacs at reduced prices for a limited time.

It's not every day that Fnac offers numerous promotions on Apple products. The Apple brand has a bad reputation for having fairly expensive devices that are rarely displayed at a marked-down price.

Fortunately, from March 1 to 7, 2024, the Fnac site offers several references of Apple computers on sale. It is possible to find the latest desktop iMacs, Macbook Pros as well as the latest Mac mini at very good prices.

Note that the Mac mini has excellent value for money as long as you already have a screen and a keyboard/mouse combo to go with it. This powerful machine is ideal for professionals and students who want to equip themselves with an installation with high performance.