This French action series can be watched in 8 hours and will captivate Netflix subscribers

A cast of French personalities is brought together in this new 8-episode action series which promises to keep Netflix subscribers in suspense.

After the successes of Voleuses and Pax Massilia, a new French production which focuses on action can be discovered this week in streaming. You will have to go to Netflix at the beginning of March to discover this new French series that is explosive and quick to watch, since it is only made up of 8 episodes.

Created by Jean-Yves Arnaud and Yoann Legave, Furies is a thriller that follows a young woman who has only one goal: revenge after the death of her father. She quickly finds herself caught in the web of La Furie, a shadowy figure who works to maintain order within the organized crime plaguing Paris.

In the cast of Furies, well-known faces from the small and big French screens star. Lina El Arabi, previously seen in Family Business and Divertimento, plays the main protagonist of this new French series. She plays opposite Marina Foïs, who has already proven her dramatic power in the films Polisse and As Bestas, Mathieu Kassovitz (The Office of Legends), Jérémy Nadeau (Black Hearts), Sandor Funtek (Suprêmes) and Eye Haïdara (Le sens Of the party).

Furies is a series of just 8 episodes, each of which lasts around an hour. This action series is perfect for binge-watching over a weekend, or a few weeknights, and can therefore be watched in just 8 hours. Ideal for the impatient or those who are most eager to know the end of a fiction.

Furies is part of the streaming platform's line of French action series. The explosive thriller, in film or in series, is indeed a hit on Netflix, as the success of Lost Ball or even Braqueurs has proven. The French film Aka is also the 6th most popular non-English feature film of all time on the streaming platform, with 60.9 million views recorded. It is therefore not surprising that Netflix is ​​seeking to develop French productions in the same vein.

Furies is a series to watch exclusively on Netflix, with a subscription. Remember that prices vary on three distinct offers, ranging from 5.99 euros per month with advertisements, and going up to 19.99 euros per month. The entire first season of Furies is put online on the streaming platform from March 1, 2024. For the moment, we do not know if a sequel is planned.