Toulouse - Liverpool: time, TV channel, lines... The shock news!

Toulouse hosts Liverpool in an extremely exciting match at the Stadium this Thursday, November 9 at the Stadium. Discover all the information about this gala meeting.

Toulouse hosts Liverpool two weeks after sinking at Anfield against the Reds (1-5). But, this time, Carles Martinez's men will be at home and will try to provide a magical evening for their supporters. The situation is nevertheless very difficult for the Violets who have not enjoyed success since October 5. Despite everything, in this group E, Téfécé can still largely believe it because they are tied on points with Union Saint-Gilloise, 2nd.

For their part, Liverpool could leave the south of France with qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League in their pocket. A simple success would guarantee Jürgen Klopp's men out of the group stage. Before this trip to Toulouse, the Reds had a record of three victories in as many matches in this group E. On the other hand, they were surprised during the last day of the Championship by conceding a draw on the lawn of promoted Luton (1- 1), a stop after four victories in a row.

The Toulouse - Liverpool match will start at 6:45 p.m. this Thursday, November 9. It will take place at the Toulouse Stadium.

RMC Sport 3 will broadcast this clash between Toulouse and Liverpool. The Bulgarian Georgi Kabakov will be the referee for this match which counts for the 4th day of Group E of the Europa League.

The only streaming broadcast that will be available to follow this Toulouse - Liverpool will be on the Rmcsport.tv website. You must have a subscription to follow this match in streaming.

For Liverpool's reception, Carles Martinez should rely on the return of a four-man defense after the rout of the five-man system in the first leg. Here is the Violets' likely starting XI: Rests - Desler, Diarra, Nicolaisen, Suazo - Sierra, Spierings, Casseres Jr - Donnum, Dallinga, Magri.

Jürgen Klopp should make a turnover within his squad for this trip to Toulouse. With the absences of Robertson and Thiago Alacantara, the German technician should give playing time to Tsimikas and Gravenberch. The Reds' probable starting XI: Kelleher - Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas - Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch - Doak, Gakpo, Diaz.

What are the predictions for the Toulouse – Liverpool match?

On sports betting sites, the Liverpool Reds are favorites. On Betclic, they are at 1.37, the draw is at 5 while Toulouse is at 6.25. Toulouse are at 6.15 on Unibet, the draw is at 4.90 and Liverpool's victory is at 1.36.