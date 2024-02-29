The totally crazy forecast on the number of medals for France at the Olympics

The French team could explode the counters for these 2024 Olympics.

It is the ultimate event for all sports champions on the Olympic program: the Olympic Games. Two weeks, hundreds of events, thousands of athletes, the Olympics are the Mecca of sport. Behind the famous maxim of Baron Pierre de Coubertin ("the important thing is to participate"), competition is nevertheless essential between countries. Who will have the most Olympic champions this summer in Paris?

Next July, France will have the chance to organize these Summer Olympics for the third time in its history after 1900 and 1924. French athletes all dream of leaving with a medal and especially an Olympic title to be able to sing the Marseillaise in sites totally or almost, committed to the cause of the latter.

But how many medals can the French delegation actually obtain? In Rio in 2016, the French delegation left with 42 medals including 10 gold charms, ranking in 7th place. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, France lost one place, ranking 8th with still 10 gold medals and 33 medals in total.

For Paris 2024, the ambition is very strong and Gracenote, a sports data provider, has big ambitions for this French team. According to the platform, the French team will finish its Olympic Games this summer in Paris with 52 medals, including 27 gold, which would rank it in 3rd place in the virtual medal table, far behind the United States.

This progression may seem quite crazy and difficult to envisage. Traditionally, however, the host country wins more medals than usual. “France is and remains in the top 3 of the possibly most successful nations at the Paris Olympics in these medal projections,” Minister of Sports, Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said on X.

With 27 Olympic titles, the French team would almost triple its total compared to 2021. The Blues would meet the objective set by the President of the Republic with a 5th place and 52 medals won. "I do not want to put excessive pressure, I have put it each time, I will continue to put it", indicated President Macron during the ceremony of "Olympic and Paralympic wishes. from INSEP at the start of 'year. "It's healthy pressure. But then I trust everyone."

In the table of the total number of virtual medals, again according to Gracenote, the French team would rank behind Japan (4th, 53 medals), Great Britain (3rd, 65), China (2nd, 85) and the leaders , the United States (121). The Blues would manage to win in 23 different sports compared to a range between 15 and 19 sports since the 2000s.