Time, TV channel, how to follow the draw for the Coupe de France semi-finals

The draw for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France takes place this Friday March 1st. We do not yet know all of the qualified teams since the meeting between PSG and Nice will take place on March 13 due to the Parisians' busy schedule and the rules of three compulsory days of rest.

In the meantime, three of the four teams qualified this week, starting with Olympique Lyonnais, winner on Tuesday February 27 of the first clash between Ligue 1 clubs against Strasbourg after the penalty shootout. A penalty shootout which also decided Rouen and Valenciennes with the victory of Valenciennes, held to a 1-1 draw at the end of the 90 minutes. Finally, Petit Thumb Le Puy fell to Rennes with a score of 3-1.

Co-broadcaster of the Coupe de France, France 3 will have the scoop on the draw during the Tout le Sport program.