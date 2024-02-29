Aix-en-Provence: attacked by his roommate, the resident of a nursing home died

Attacked a week earlier, the resident of an Aix-en-Provence nursing home died this Thursday, February 29 in the morning. To determine the causes of death, an autopsy was ordered.

Drama in Bouches-du-Rhône. This Thursday, February 29, 2024, a 92-year-old retiree resident of an Aix-en-Provence nursing home died around 9:30 a.m. at the city hospital where he had been admitted a week ago, according to information from BFMTV. On February 22, this resident was discovered unconscious around 9:15 p.m., "with a bloody face and head, after having been attacked by his roommate, aged 95," indicated the Aix-en-Provence prosecutor's office to our colleagues. After the death of the nonagenarian this week, an investigation to determine the causes of death was ordered.

For the moment, no link has been established between the violence committed by his roommate and the death of the 92-year-old man. After the attack, an initial investigation was opened for “intentional violence”. “The investigation is now underway into the counts of intentional violence leading to death without intention of causing it” indicates Jean-Luc Blachon, public prosecutor of Aix-en-Provence to BFMTV.

A week earlier, the deceased's roommate had been taken into police custody. Significant traces of blood were visible in the bedroom of the two protagonists, as well as on the handle of a plastic broom located in the bathroom. The 92-year-old man had been hit in the face and "probably irritated by the repeated screams of his bedridden neighbor". According to the prosecutor, “they had been sharing a room for a short time”. The latter also related a “difficult cohabitation” between the two men, and the undertaking of a “psychiatric expertise” for the accused.