Rugby World Cup 2023 Calendar: dates, times, the complete quarter schedule!

Now it’s time for the final phase of the Rugby World Cup which takes place from October 14.

It's now time for the final stages of the Rugby World Cup. After a month of competition, we finally know the posters for the quarter-finals. For now, there is only one real surprise in this World Cup with the qualification of Fiji, despite their surprise defeat against Portugal, to the detriment of the Australians who are already returning home, 4 years before their own World Cup. Argentina, for its part, had a tough time against Japan, but also qualified for the quarter-finals and will challenge Wales.

For the rest of the posters, we find the favorite nations of this World Cup with obviously the XV of France which achieved a flawless performance during the group phase and which will face South Africa on Sunday October 15 at the Stade de France to continue to dream. What can we say about the second quarter-final between Ireland and New Zealand which promises. The posters :

Find all the dates of the Rugby World Cup matches with the group stage, but also the final phase. You will also find stadiums and match times.

Download the 2023 Rugby World Cup schedule

Organized in France, the 2023 World Cup will take place in nine stadiums: the Stade de France in Paris, the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille, the Stade des Lumières in Lyon, the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille, the Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, the Allianz Riviera in Nice and the Toulouse Stadium.

