Spotify Wrapped 2023: and the most listened to artists in France are...

Like every year, the streaming platform Spotify has revealed the list of the most listened to artists and songs of 2023.

The traditional Spotify Wrapped is available! As at the end of every year, the streaming listening platform reveals the most listened to artists, songs or podcasts of the year, in France, in the world, or in your personal headphones. If the wave of sharing your own listening hits this Wednesday, November 29 on social networks - unplug if you are not a Spotify user or if you have nothing to do with the musical tastes of your friends - it is possible to know the ranking of the most listened to artists and songs on the platform in France, in 2023.

Unsurprisingly, it is the rappers who rise to the top of the listens: on the first step of the podium, we find Jul, ahead of Ninho and Gazo. A trio already at the top in 2022 - Jul has been the top artist for three years. Damso loses one place and gives up fourth position in the ranking to another rapper, Tiakola. A top 5 of the most listened to artists in France on Spotify in 2023... totally rap and therefore masculine.

As for the titles most played on the platform by French users, we find SDM with German Bolide, ahead of the songs Meuda by Tiakola, Flowers by Miley Cyrus (a woman!), Jolie by Gaulois ft. Ninho and Amber by Zola. Tiakola takes first place in the ranking of the most listened to albums with Mélo, ahead of Carré by Werenoi and Liens du sang by SDM.

As for the female listening ranking on Spotify in 2024, it is also not surprising. The French Aya Nakamura climbs to first position, ahead of four international stars: Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish.