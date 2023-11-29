This Group C shock turned to the advantage of Real Madrid who won this evening (4-2) at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium against Naples. With this victory, the Merengue validate first place in the group while Victor Osimhen and his teammates will have to play a "final" against Braga to see the round of 16 of the Champions League.
Real Madrid - Naples: the Madrilenians snatch victory in the last minutes against the Azzurri!
