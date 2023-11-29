What to Know to Become an Art Connoisseur Like a Celebrity

If you are desperate to indulge in the celebrity lifestyle and are passionate about art, becoming an art connoisseur might be on your radar. However, there are a few pieces of information that you need to know before you get stuck in, and this guide will cover the most important of them.

What You Are Looking At

To become a true art collector, you need to know what you are looking at. Otherwise, you will not be able to invest in truly valuable pieces, might get scammed, and you may find that your investments become worthless. This means you should visit art museum galleries and learn the signs of priceless art. You should also learn more about artists, both old and up-and-coming, and you might even wish to return to college to take an art course.

The Risks

It is vital you know the risks of art collecting, though. You might buy a piece of art that is worth less than you expect, or even nothing. Your paintings might even get stolen if you do not secure your home or your gallery. In fact, there are many instances throughout history where art has been stolen. To make sure you are aware of the possibility that your art could go missing, you should look into the stories of some of the most infamous stolen paintings. These can give you an idea of the worst-case scenario and ensure that you know the more tragic history of the art world.

The History

You should also know as much as possible about art history, especially if you are going to start buying and selling paintings yourself. Even contemporary painters are inspired by the art of the past. Then, you should make sure you understand the different art styles and trends throughout time, from Cubism to Art Nouveau, and that you have some knowledge of the most influential painters of all time, such as Dali and Van Gogh. You could learn more about the history of art by reading books and speaking to others who are art experts.

Where to Find Art

To become an art collector, you need to buy art, and this means you need to know where to find it. You can buy artwork both online and in person. However, when you are buying online, it is important that you shop with reputable and trusted traders who can certify the art they are selling and prove its value. Otherwise, you should visit independent galleries and antique stores in your area and further afield to get an idea of what is for sale. You might also speak to an art dealer who can source excellent pieces for you and your home.

How to Display Art

If you are on your journey to connoisseur, you should also work out how you are going to neatly display the art that you collect. This will ensure that it is not wasted in the back of a cupboard somewhere in your house, and is instead shown from its best angles.