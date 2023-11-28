Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday November 29, 2023, 2 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. For this Loto draw, will you find the results? Two million euros are at stake this Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

New Loto draw this Wednesday, November 29, 2023. La Française des jeux (FDJ) offers the minimum jackpot that can be put into play, i.e. two million euros. It must be said that the previous Loto draw produced a big winner. As a result, the jackpot was reset to zero, or rather to two million. As with every draw, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The grid costs 2.20 euros. Notice to fans, the Loto result will be given around 9 p.m. here.

Did you know ? Friday December 1st, in addition to the start of your Advent calendar, this date will also be marked by a Euromillions draw of 200 million euros. An incredible sum that you can now try to win by participating in the draw at a point of sale approved by the FDJ or directly on the fdj.fr website. It will cost you 2.50 euros if you only bet on a classic combination, namely composed of five numbers between 1 and 50 and two star numbers, to choose from among the 12 options. As with any Euromillions draw, it will be possible to validate your grid(s) until 8:15 p.m. on the day.