How to read an incognito message on Instagram? A new solution to remain discreet

Quickly activate this option if you don't want your interlocutors to know if you have read their message on Instagram.

In a world where our privacy is increasingly exposed, Instagram has taken a step that provides relief to those who yearn for a little more discretion in their online interactions. Recently, a press release revealed that Instagram will allow its users to disable read receipts in direct messages, a feature eagerly awaited by many.

This new change, announced by Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri, the headliners of Instagram, is currently in the testing phase. With a simple toggle in the settings, users will be able to choose whether or not they want to send read receipts when they read messages. An image accompanying the announcement clearly shows the feature in action, with a screenshot of the settings area where one can toggle this option on or off, and another showing a conversation without any read receipt indicators.

However, the press release leaves certain questions unanswered. Notably, it is not specified whether this option will also be available on Messenger, where read receipts are currently unavoidable. Likewise, the timing for this option to become a common feature remains undefined. Users will therefore need to be attentive to changes in their conversations to note the potential disappearance of these indicators or to observe if their contacts start to ignore their invitations without leaving a trace.

It is interesting to note that the question of activating or deactivating read receipts is not trivial. As mentioned in the press release, this can be seen as a form of passive aggression. However, the important thing is that it becomes a personal choice rather than an obligation. Ultimately, this new update appears to be a victory for freedom of choice and control over how we manage our digital communications.

Pending more details, this announcement from Instagram is a reminder that in a hyperconnected world, the ability to control even the smallest aspects of our interactions is not only desirable but necessary. This change might just be a step in the right direction for those who want to browse social media while maintaining their privacy. So keep your eyes peeled, because the way you read your messages could soon become a lot more discreet.