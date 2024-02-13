How much do SNCF controllers who are striking this weekend earn?

The controllers announced they would go on strike this weekend. They are demanding in particular an increase in their remuneration. But how much do they earn?

Vacation departures will be disrupted this weekend. SNCF controllers are going to strike even though their presence is mandatory on trains. Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, regrets this movement and announced to Franceinfo that "the objective is to ensure one in two TGVs" this weekend. He assures that “snow” departures will be favored. The controllers are called to strike by SUD Rail and the CGT Cheminots. In particular, they are demanding an increase in salaries.

Julien Troccaz, federal secretary of SUD Rail, explained to Le Parisien that his union demanded an increase in the work bonus of 500 euros gross per month ideally but said it was ready to lift the strike from an additional 150 euros. The strikers also highlight their staggered hours but also working on public holidays or even the end of retirement at 55. Controllers hired before 2020 can currently leave at age 57, an age which will increase to 59 from 2025. The age equal to 64 only applies to new recruits who have arrived since 2020.

According to calculations by TF1, a controller would earn on average 2,900 euros gross per month at the start of their career on average compared to up to 4,400 euros at the end of their career. This salary has also seen an increase of 17% over the last three years according to Europe 1. Harshness factors such as staggered working hours are compensated by bonuses ranging from 400 to 700 euros per month, depending on seniority. Incomes are actually quite diversified depending on the positions and arduous conditions. For example, a young 23-year-old striking employee told Europe 1 that he earned, including bonus, 2,500 euros net per month while working in the capital. Another employee told TF1 that he had earned, after 24 years of career, 1,900 euros gross, to which is added 1,000 euros per month for odd hours and weekend work.

AFP also recalled that SNCF management recently decided to pay an additional bonus of 400 euros in March for railway workers and to create 1,100 additional jobs, including 200 for controllers.