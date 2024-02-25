Gabriel Attal and Jordan Bardella, stars of French politics, according to a survey

In a new poll carried out for Le Parisien, the Prime Minister and the president of the National Rally appear to be the most trustworthy for the new generation.

Le Parisien published this Sunday, February 25, the survey carried out by Ipsos revealing the political figures who most inspire the French and especially the youngest. This survey also questions the younger generation about their concerns, their voting intentions in the next elections and highlights their opinions on certain social issues compared to the rest of the population. The study was carried out on the basis of two samples, the first consisting of 500 people aged 18 to 24 and the second of 1000 individuals over 18 years old.

The Ipsos survey reveals that 18-24 year olds trust political leaders a little more than their elders. 78% of individuals in the sample aged over 18 believe that political leaders, both from the majority and the opposition, are poorly preparing for their future. Among 18-24 year olds, 63% share this opinion.

On the political side, the study reveals that personalities under 40 are the most popular. The trio of French favorite politicians is made up of Gabriel Attal, 34 years old, Jordan Bardella, 28 years old and Marion Maréchal, 34 years old. However, the order is not the same for the two samples. For the group representing all French people, the Prime Minister comes out on top (39%) and is particularly highly appreciated by those over 60. The president of the RN then comes in second position (31%), very popular with rural people. Third place is occupied by the head of the list of the Reconquest party in the European elections, Marion Maréchal (19%). For 18-24 year olds, the trio is made up of the same personalities but Jordan Bardella climbs to first place ahead of Gabriel Attal.

Brice Teinturier, deputy general manager of Ipsos, explains to Le Parisien that "the French and young people alike are a little amazed by Gabriel Attal and Jordan Bardella. We have never seen that for a Prime Minister and the president of a party in the midst of dynamic!” To which he added: “The two have a form of ease, of energy which brings them together. They speak in a concrete way, give the impression of being in phase with the country”.

In detail, the study demonstrates that Gabriel Attal comes first among macronie sympathizers (84%) but also among LR sympathizers (54%) and Environmentalists (43%). The Prime Minister also comes in second among favorites among PS supporters (36%) and third among those of the RN (18%).

Regarding voting intentions, the survey indicates that only 42% of young people aged 18-24 questioned declared that they would "certainly" vote in the European elections on June 9. A percentage which rises to 62% for the presidential election of 2027. On the other hand, for the sample representing all French people, 56% of them declare that they will "certainly" vote in the European elections and 75% in the presidential election. It appears that the definite intention to go to the polls is more important after the age of 35.