EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday January 4, 2024 [ONLINE]

EURODREAMS. This Thursday, January 4.

With its new Eurodreams draw, this Thursday, January 4, Française des Jeux (FDJ) offered a big jackpot. A dream sum with the potential to radically change your life: 20,000 euros per month for 30 years. The FDJ has put a tick grid on sale, at a price of 2.50 euros. It was therefore necessary to buy a grid on which to check 6 numbers out of 40 and a complementary number out of 5. This complementary number is called "Dream number".

To win more than 7 million euros in total, you had to have the correct numbers in the draw. But there are also lucky people who don't have the 7 correct numbers. The second winning rank - i.e. the 6 correct numbers without the additional number - also comes with an annuity of 2,000 euros per month for 5 years, or 120,000 euros in total. The third, fourth, fifth and sixth place winners win a net sum, 100 euros, 40 euros, 5 euros and 2.50 euros respectively (reimbursement of the grid).

29 - 15 - 21 - 30 - 22 - 39 - 1

We might as well say it very clearly: the odds of winning the jackpot were extremely low. EuroDreams offers a 1 in 19 million chance of winning the maximum win. However, there was a 1 in 4.66 chance of winning a significantly lower prize. EuroDreams grids could be purchased at one of the FDJ's 30,000 points of sale, or directly on the mobile application. The game is valid in the countries associated with the project: France but also Spain, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg.

What happens if multiple players manage to find today's EuroDreams results? If the FDJ promises 20,000 euros per month for thirty years to the winner, in the event of multiple victories, the gain can however be revised downwards. On its site, the FDJ specifies that beyond three winning grids at rank 1 across all participating countries, “the amount of 21.6 million euros is shared” between the players. The gain is then not paid back in the form of an annuity, but in one go.