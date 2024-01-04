The PS calls on young people to take to the streets against the far right

The boss of the Socialists, Olivier Faure, warns against the "normalization of far-right ideas" carried by the National Rally with, according to him, the complicity of the presidential camp.

“Youth, rise up!” Call Olivier Faure. The head of the Socialist Party signed a column in the form of an alert on Thursday January 4 on the HuffPost website against the “normalization of far-right ideas”. He returns to the passage of the immigration law, but also bounces back on the declarations of the philosopher and former minister Luc Ferry, who a few days ago described Marine Le Pen's line as "popular and republican right". Conversely, the socialist recalls the origins of the National Rally and affirms that “History sheds light on the present”.

For Olivier Faure, "Marine Le Pen's skill was to turn all the republican symbols against the Republic itself. Its flag, its anthem, its principles or its values." Thus, he asserts, “secularism has become an argument of variable geometry intended only for Muslims.”

Faure then attacks the camp of Emmanuel Macron who, by blurring the political benchmarks, "returned the alternative to the extreme right, while noting it with two vice-presidents of the National Assembly." The socialist did not digest the election of RN deputies Sébastien Chenu and Hélène Laporte to the office of the Assembly thanks to the ways of the presidential majority. Since the immigration law, "everything is happening as if the anti-Dreyfusards, the heirs of Vichy and the OAS were gradually gaining the upper hand over a liberal right short of ideas and projects to stay in power", denounces -he.

“We must now stand up to refuse the lepenization of minds and actions,” argues Olivier Faure, before giving “an appointment in the mobilizations of the month of January to pound the pavement against” the immigration law. “In 2027, he warns, it will be too late.”