This little line on the pay slip will discreetly change: you will pay more without realizing it

The next pay slip will include a change that should not be overlooked.

This is the only line that all employees really look at, the most interesting in their eyes. At the bottom of the pay slip each month, their eyes are fixed on the same wording: “Net payable.” This is where the exact amount paid into the bank account at the end of the month is indicated. An amount that everyone tries to increase during annual salary negotiations. But this is not the only one to focus on.

Pay slips have, at a minimum, around twenty lines: fixed salary, bonus, social security, unemployment, CSG, etc. So many details that very few employees read carefully. And yet. Among this list is an important mention: “compulsory health supplement”. This is simply company mutual insurance, to which you must subscribe, except in special cases. Each employee is therefore covered in addition to health insurance. This is paid partly by the employer (minimum 50%) and partly by the employee.

Since January 1, 2024, the price of mutual insurance will increase: 8.1% on average. Businesses will not absorb these increases alone. The share paid by employees will also increase. But don't panic: for workers, the impact will be minor. Because if the percentage can be frightening, in reality, the financial consequences are limited.

Let's take the example of an employee who receives 2,000 euros per month, before withholding tax. His mutual insurance, which covers him (and sometimes his children), now costs him 35 euros per month. A sum taken directly from his salary. Its share will increase by 8% from January, bringing it to 38 euros per month. The additional cost will therefore in reality only be 3 euros per month. Employees will therefore pay more, but it will be almost painless. This may be more significant if the contract also covers the spouse. Then count on an additional ten euros.

To absorb this increase without losing salary, it is therefore better to hope to obtain an increase in your remuneration at the start of the year. According to calculations by various specialist human resources firms, these increases should be around 3%. For a worker currently paid €2,000 euros, this will provide an increase of around 60 euros, before taxes. Enough to compensate for the increase in mutual insurance. But the rest?