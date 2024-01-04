Macron in a hurry to replace Borne? A reshuffle planned for this weekend

Elisabeth Borne's government faces rumors of a reshuffle after the political turmoil caused by the immigration law. The Prime Minister could even leave Matignon.

After twelve politically tumultuous months, Elisabeth Borne could leave Matignon. If the head of government remained in office despite two laws adopted with pain: a pension reform contested in the streets by hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, and a law on immigration which fractured her majority, Emmanuel Macron took the decision “to press the button”, according to a member of the government speaking to BFMTV.

The "new course" promised by Emmanuel Macron and the absence of a Council of Ministers on Wednesday continue to fuel speculation around a possible reshuffle of the government, or even a new incumbent at Matignon. During his wishes, the Head of State expressed his “determination” to “act” again in 2024, after thanking “especially” the head of government and her ministers for their commitment. Elisabeth Borne, who said she had "the feeling of duty accomplished" after the adoption of the controversial immigration law, attended Emmanuel Macron's wishes from this distant territory but did not wish to comment on them.

For the reshuffle, the firing window chosen by the president could take place as early as this Friday, January 5, after the national tribute to Jacques Delors. If the Head of State had a good lunch with his Prime Minister on Wednesday, "he didn't let anything show", assures a Macronist lieutenant. “There are no longer any issues regarding its continuation, to the extent that it has beaten Edith Cresson’s record,” says a close friend of the president. The former Prime Minister of François Mitterrand had remained in office for barely ten months while Élisabeth Borne has been at Matignon for almost twenty months. “It doesn’t match with Macron,” summarizes another member of the government.

To replace it, several names are being mentioned in the corridors of the Élysée. The favorite could be Sébastien Lecornu. The current Minister of Defense corresponds to the profile sought by the Head of State. "Emmanuel Macron wants a super dircab, he will not overshadow the president and he speaks to elected officials. It's the ideal portrait," said a member of the government to the news channel. Among the other profiles, those of Bruno Le Maire, Richard Ferrand and Julien Denormandie are mentioned.