A misinformation among the rumors of the reshuffle: no Matignon for this minister?

Rumors about a potential ministerial reshuffle were revived after the cancellation of the Council of Ministers. The name of Christophe Béchu, Minister of Ecological Transition, in Matignon was mentioned.

The list of names is growing to conquer Matignon. While Emmanuel Macron hopes to turn the page on an eventful year and begin a relaunch of his five-year term in 2024, a major unknown is causing turmoil within the majority: the government reshuffle, which appears increasingly unavoidable, will take place. from the start of the year - or later - and with which holder at Matignon? If Elisabeth Borne seems threatened after the controversial adoption of the immigration law, several ministers are holding the line.

In the race for Matignon, several names emerged such as Sébastien Lecornu, Bruno Le Maire and Richard Ferrand. But according to RMC, the profile of Christophe Béchu, current Minister of Ecological Transition, meets several supporters. “Matignon is being played out today between Lecornu and Béchu,” said a Macronist communicator to the radio. Information to be taken with a grain of salt. According to Politico, the Béchu hypothesis came from a communicator. “I tested this with journalists, but I have absolutely no idea what the president thinks!”, he confided.

The Minister of Ecology, however, does not have many advantages. If his links with the Horizon party, led by Edouard Philippe, can serve him, the one who is very close to the former Prime Minister, was one of the "rebels" who had dissociated themselves from the candidacy of François Fillon during the presidential election of 2017. A trajectory which today would weigh rather against it, as the hunt for votes promises to be complex on the right of the hemicycle, particularly within the LR ranks (62 elected officials). Lacking a majority, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne used 49.3 more than twenty times. since his appointment a year and a half ago. This is a record under the Fifth Republic over such a period of time.