A “meeting with the nation”: what Macron wants to offer the French

Emmanuel Macron promised to address the French in January during his “meeting with the nation”. If the Elysée maintains the mystery, the contours of this political initiative are emerging.

Emmanuel Macron's latest political initiative to date, the "meeting with the nation" is still very vague. When will it take place? No date has been set. What will it consist of? Few clues about the shape of this new political era have leaked. But more than a one-off meeting, we should expect a "vast political movement" which will take place in several stages according to the confidences of the entourage of the President of the Republic to Le Monde. The “meeting with the nation” could begin around mid-January and extend during several interventions also advances Europe 1.

The Elysée takes care to keep the secret surrounding the meeting given to the French by Emmanuel Macron. A way to arouse curiosity and interest after the disappointing conclusions brought after the 100 days of appeasement between spring and summer 2023 or the Saint-Denis Meetings which remained without results and even boycotted for their second edition last November . Even within government, preparations for the meeting are organized with the greatest discretion. Only a handful of ministers participated in meetings with the head of state “putting the system into action” and “making proposals” reports Le Monde. Among those elected are Gabriel Attal (National Education), Bruno Le Maire (Economy), Gérald Darmanin (Interior), Eric Dupond-Moretti (Justice), Christophe Béchu (Ecological Transition) and Aurélien Rousseau replaced by Agnès Firmin Le Bodo at the Ministry of Health after his resignation. A new meeting must take place this Friday to refine certain measures and possible announcements according to Le Figaro.

Several areas should be reviewed during the “meeting with the nation”, most with the aim of “maintaining the unity of the country” as Emmanuel Macron indicated to Le Monde on December 8. The head of state has made it his mission to remedy the "decivilization" that he says he has observed since the riots last summer. During his vows, the President of the Republic promised a “civic rearmament” intended to respond to the current social crisis. A rearmament that will not pass education: "School is the mother of battles. It is the one which allows us to install the republican order, which allows us to train and create republicans, and it is part of the meeting I'm giving you in January" declared Emmanuel Macron on the set of C à vous on December 20. The subject has already been highlighted for several months with the arrival of Gabriel Attal at the ministry.

If education could be one of the major axes of the meeting, ecology could be another according to Europe 1. A serious hypothesis since Emmanuel Macron indicated that rearmament for French and European sovereignty should be seen as the pursuit of the ecological transition.