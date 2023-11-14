Death of Nahel: can the police officer responsible for the shooting return to prison?

The police officer suspected of being behind the death of Nahel, in June 2023 in Nanterre, was released this Wednesday, November 15 after five months spent in prison. Why did he get out and can he go back behind bars?

Behind bars since June 29, he was released from prison on Wednesday November 15. Florian M., the police officer suspected of having shot and fatally injured young Nahel in Nanterre last June, was released by decision of the investigating judge. Although he left his cell, the 38-year-old man was placed under judicial supervision after posting bail and his release is subject to several conditions: he is prohibited from having contact with witnesses and parties civil rights in the case of Nahel's death, "to appear in Nanterre" and to "hold a weapon" according to information from France Inter and Le Parisien.

All requests for release filed by the police officer and his lawyers since June have been refused until now. But the latest, filed on November 9, was accepted, the judge considering that the conditions which justified the detention were no longer met according to the Nanterre public prosecutor's office. The police officer and suspect in the Nahel affair was detained to avoid any consultations with his colleagues involved and to ensure his protection after the violent riots caused by the death of the 17-year-old young man.

The police officer is out of prison, but the case is far from over. The man remains indicted for murder and therefore risks being referred to justice at the end of the investigation, unless the charges are dropped at the end of the investigations. In the event of a trial, the fate of the police officer and a possible conviction will be left in the hands of the jurors and a prison sentence may be imposed, sending Florian M. back behind bars.

Nahel's death occurred on June 27, 2023 in Nanterre. The 17-year-old young man was driving a yellow Mercedes and the speeding vehicle was spotted by two motorcycle police officers. After a chase during which the teenager ran a red light and crossed pedestrian crossings, the vehicle was stuck in traffic. The suspect police officer then positioned himself at the hood of the car and pointed his weapon at Nahel. The young man then restarted the engine and received a bullet in the chest, fatally injuring him.