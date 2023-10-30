Apple unveils the new MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip

Apple took advantage of its last keynote of the year to present its new laptop reserved for professionals: the MacBook Pro M3. The latter is accompanied by three new chips with great performance.

As many predicted: Apple's last conference allowed the firm to present new M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips integrated into a new MacBook Pro computer. The latter is now the most powerful laptop in Apple's range and is available for pre-order today from 1,999 euros in France.

Apple's last keynote was very short. The Cupertino company focused its announcements on these new chips as well as on the performance of the MacBook Pro M3. The majority of comparisons carried out, however, focused on computers with Intel processors as well as MacBook Pros equipped with an M1 chip. Apple therefore seems not to want to highlight the differences between the M3 chips and the M2 chips released a little over a year ago.

Still equipped with a Liquid Retina XDR screen, Thunderbolt USB ports and an integrated 1080p camera, the MacBook Pro M3 is capable of reaching 22 hours of battery life according to Apple's official press release.

Among the performance increases mentioned, Apple specifies that the MacBook Pro M3 is capable of:

The MacBook Pro M3 is now available for order on Apple's official website. The colors available are Space Gray, Silver and Space Black (reserved for the M3 Pro and M3 Max range). Count on 1999 euros for the basic MacBook Pro M3 with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage space. The highest configuration with M3 Max chip, 36 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage will cost you 3999 euros.