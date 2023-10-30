Masters 1000 Paris-Bercy 2023: Gasquet eliminated, Gaël Monfils on the program!

The French lost yesterday, but four other tricolors enter the fray today, including Gaël Monfils and Arthur Fils, on whom much hope rests.

Black day yesterday for the French, for the opening of the Paris-Bercy Masters. Richard Gasquet delivered a superb performance against Tommy Paul, seeded number 12, but ultimately lost in the tie-break of the third set after missing three match points (0-6, 6-2, 7- 6). Same taste of unfinished business for Luca Van Assche, who is half the age of his elder (19 years old compared to 38 years old for Gasquet): the young Frenchman ended up giving in at the end of the third round against the Serbian Laslo Djere, 36th world (6-7, 6-4, 6-4).

Alexandre Muller was beaten more sharply by Roman Safiullin (7-6, 6-3), like Adrian Mannarino, the French number 1 who committed too many unforced errors against Botic Van De Zandschulp, although less well ranked (6-4, 7-5). Four of the eight French players competing at Bercy are therefore eliminated, after already disappointing qualifications, since none of the 7 French players entered managed to join the main draw. We will also note the eliminations of legends Andy Murray and Stanislas Wawrinka in this first round, respectively against Alex De Minaur and Dominic Thiem.

This Tuesday, the four other French people will have to save the results of this first round. Benjamin Bonzi will open the day with a difficult match against the Serbian Dusan Lajovic, before the entry into the running of the one many are waiting for, Arthur Fils. The young prodigy, 38th in the world at 19, faces the German Daniel Altmeier, an opponent within his reach but far from easy to beat. He will want to win to offer himself a gala duel against Taylor Fritz: "I'm starting to grow, I have strong ambitions, the federation has helped me really well throughout my young career, at some point I have to take flight. I have confidence in my choices, I hope that it will pay off and that it will take me high,” confided Arthur Fils before the tournament. Then will come the match of Ugo Humbert, French number 2 and very fit at the end of the season, who will be favorite against qualifier Marcos Giron. Finally, to close the first round, the public's idol Gaël Monfils will have a major challenge against the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, 21st in the world.

At the end of the draw, we can already look forward to the potential quarter-finals. The Alcaraz part is tricky. Back after his injury, the Spaniard could find Cameron Norrie for his entry into the running if he eliminates the Frenchman Alexandre Müller. Then, the world number 2 could rub shoulders with Alexander Zverev or Stéfanos Tsitsipas. Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev. For Novak Djokovic, he could find Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, title holder who beat him in the final last year, Andrey Rublev and especially Jannik Sinner can stand against the Serbian.

Tickets are available for sale on the official Rolex Paris Masters website. Most tickets are already sold, but a ticket resale service has also opened on the official website of the Rolex Paris Masters.

The Rolex Paris Masters 2023 is broadcast on the Eurosport group's channels, accessible in particular via the Canal Sport subscription. The semi-finals and finals will be broadcast unencrypted on the C8 channel. From next year until 2026, France TV will broadcast unencrypted part of the matches from the Paris-Bercy Masters and also the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The next edition of the Rolex Paris Masters takes place from October 28 to November 5, 2023 at the Accor Arena in Bercy.

The first two days of the tournament are devoted to qualifications while the first round of the main draw begins in the morning of the third day. The Rolex Paris Master program: