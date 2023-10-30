Masters 1000 Paris-Bercy 2023: Humbert qualified, Monfils enters the running! Program and results

Ugo Humbert is the only Frenchman qualified for the second round for the moment, before Gaël Monfils' match this afternoon. All results and program.

This Tuesday, the last four French people in the running had to save the results of this first round, after the eliminations of the first four yesterday. It started off badly. Benjamin Bonzi opened the day with a dry defeat against Serbian Dusan Lajovic (7-5, 6-3). Even more disappointing was the failure of Arthur Fils to enter the running. The young prodigy, 38th in the world at 19, faced the German Daniel Altmaier, an opponent within his reach on paper but who beat him with a clear score (6-2, 6-4) and at the end of a missed match for the Frenchman.

Fortunately, Ugo Humbert, French number 2 and very fit at the end of the season, logically won in his first round against qualifier Marcos Giron this afternoon (6-4, 6-3). Six of the eight tricolors competing at Bercy have already been eliminated, with the only survivors being Humbert, but also Gaël Monfils, who has not yet played his first round. The public idol will have a major challenge this afternoon against the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, 21st in the world. The results are nevertheless very meager, after already disappointing qualifications, since none of the 7 French players entered managed to join the main draw.

It was already a dark day Monday for the French, for the opening of the Paris-Bercy Masters. The four tricolors entering the competition had lost. Richard Gasquet delivered a superb performance against Tommy Paul, seeded number 12, but ultimately lost in the tie-break of the third set after missing three match points (0-6, 6-2, 7- 6). Same taste of unfinished business for Luca Van Assche, who is almost half the age of his elder (19 years old compared to 37 years old for Gasquet): the young Frenchman ended up giving in at the end of the third round against the Serbian Laslo Djere, 36th in the world (6-7, 6-4, 6-4).

Alexandre Muller was beaten more sharply by Roman Safiullin (7-6, 6-3), like Adrian Mannarino, the French number 1 who committed too many unforced errors against Botic Van De Zandschulp, although less well ranked (6-4, 7-5). We will also note the eliminations of legends Andy Murray and Stanislas Wawrinka in this first round, respectively against Alex De Minaur and Dominic Thiem.

At the end of the draw, we can already look forward to the potential quarter-finals. The Alcaraz part is tricky. Back after his injury, the Spaniard could quickly find Karen Khachanov. Then, the world number 2 could rub shoulders with Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas. Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev could meet in the quarterfinals. For Novak Djokovic, he could find Holger Rune, defending champion who beat him in the final last year, then Andrey Rublev or Jannik Sinner could face the Serb in the semi-final.

Tickets are available for sale on the official Rolex Paris Masters website. Most tickets are already sold, but a ticket resale service has also opened on the official website of the Rolex Paris Masters.

The Rolex Paris Masters 2023 is broadcast on the Eurosport group's channels, accessible in particular via the Canal Sport subscription. The semi-finals and finals will be broadcast unencrypted on the C8 channel. From next year until 2026, France TV will broadcast unencrypted part of the matches from the Paris-Bercy Masters and also the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The next edition of the Rolex Paris Masters takes place from October 28 to November 5, 2023 at the Accor Arena in Bercy.

The first two days of the tournament are devoted to qualifications while the first round of the main draw begins in the morning of the third day. The Rolex Paris Master program: