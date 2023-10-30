There's a huge mistake in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' - and few people noticed it

A big mistake slipped into the second episode of “Harry Potter”. But if you're not paying attention, there's a good chance you won't notice it.

During these All Saints' Day holidays, French viewers can dive back into the magic of Hogwarts. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second film in the franchise, is broadcast on TF1 this Tuesday, October 31 at 9:10 p.m., a week after the first part of the saga. In this episode, the young wizard with the lightning-shaped scar is warned of a curse that hangs over Hogwarts.

As they return to school after several adventures, Harry and his friends discover that the “chamber of secrets” has been opened and is threatening certain students. Worse, it seems that a monster is lurking in the corridors...

Many people have already seen Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at least once, or will be discovering it for the first time if they missed it during its release in 2002. But some details may have escaped notice. most attentive fans, because the film is full of false connections and careless errors that we can have fun spotting after having seen it several times.

Above all, there is a huge error so blatant that when we realize it, we are almost ashamed of not having seen it the first time...

In the middle of the film, Harry Potter confronts Draco Malfoy in a duel scene. If the spectator can let himself be caught up in the bursts of magic that burst from the wands of the two wizards, he can also notice... a cameraman in the field, in the middle of the crowd of students! Pay attention, he is visible in the left corner, when Snape picks up young Malfoy.

Mistakes you may have seen include Neville's prosthetic ears when he is hung from the chandelier by Cornish leprechauns, or a marking on the floor indicating the position of the actor playing Draco, when he observes Harry and Lockhart at the Diagon Alley bookstore. Errors, certainly, but which will not taint the pleasure of meeting Harry and his friends.