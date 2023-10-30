Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Tuesday October 31, 2023 [LIVE]

EUROMILLIONS. Try to win €17 million this Tuesday October 31 by playing the Euromillions draw. You have until 8:15 p.m. to participate. The results will be delivered around 9:30 p.m.

[Updated October 31, 2023 at 7:29 p.m.] Seventeen million euros are up for grabs this Tuesday, October 31, 2023, by playing Euromillions! You have until 8:15 p.m. to play in one of the Française des jeux points of sale or on the fdj.fr website. Beware of delays: your grid may be counted for the next draw. To participate, nothing could be simpler: all you have to do is check seven numbers: five on a grid of 50 numbers and two stars on a grid of 12 numbers. Count 2.50 euros for a single grid, but you can also multiply your chances with a multiple grid. In this case, you can choose up to 10 numbers and or 12 stars per grid. Be careful: the price is also increasing! The results will be revealed on TF1 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. It is also possible to obtain the list of numbers drawn a little earlier on the FDJ website where the My Million codes are published around 8:45 p.m. and the evening Euromillions draw from 9:30 p.m. The Euromillions result will of course be indicated here as soon as it is available.

But what can you buy with €17 million? No less than 56 luxury sports cars or 17 golf courses or even 2,233 kilograms of caviar, if you have luxury tastes. You will still have to be very lucky to win the jackpot of 17 million euros: you have a one in 139 million chance of winning! Don't panic, it is also possible to obtain lower winnings. To win a few euros, you need at least two good numbers (one chance in 22) or one good number and two star numbers (one chance in 50).

If you arrive after the battle, don't panic: it is still possible to play for the next Loto draw, Wednesday November 1, 2023. For the price of a grid at 2.20 euros, you can try to win 9 million 'euros! And this week, the FDJ is launching a new game, EuroDreams, which allows you to win up to 20,000 euros per month for 30 years. First draw on November 6. Count 2.50 euros, like EuroMillions, to play.