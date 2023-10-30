This little plug for less than 20 euros will be snapped up before winter: it can save hundreds of euros on electricity

A simple connection can save hundreds of euros in energy this winter. This little piece of equipment is starting to be a huge success.

As temperatures begin to drop, consumers are once again faced with rising energy bills. However, a simple and cheap solution has emerged in the form of a revolutionary gadget, costing less than £20 and has the potential to significantly reduce your energy costs.

This smart socket, available in home equipment stores (Leroy Merlin, Boulanger, etc.) or on numerous online sales sites, allows users to monitor the energy consumption of their household appliances. It is remarkably easy to install, with users reporting that it takes "less than two minutes" to plug it between an outlet and your equipment and then, optionally, connect it to an app.

Some of these products are in fact connected to a mobile application, or even to a smart thermostat, allowing you to monitor and even control energy consumption remotely. But others have a simple small screen which allows consumption to be displayed directly on the socket box, without any other settings to configure.

The first advantage of these sockets is that they allow you to be aware of your energy consumption, device by device. We waste so much when we are not careful! Above all, they allow you to make real savings based on the choices made once you know your consumption: simply change certain heating habits or use of certain machines, control your consumption very precisely with an application, or even buy and replace all the most energy-consuming devices.

These smart sockets have been a real success in France for several weeks. At the giant Amazon, the list of the best products already has thousands of very positive reviews. On the sales side, the Konyks Priska Max 3 brand connected socket (€19), which can be controlled remotely and is Alexa or Google Home compatible, has already sold hundreds of copies in a single month. This is also the case for the Talifoca energy meter (€17), with a very simple LCD screen and no application. Another of these Fishtec brand counters (€18) was on the verge of out of stock, with less than 10 items available at the start of the week!

In the United Kingdom, where the question of energy expenditure is even greater than in France, the solution is already proving popular. L'Express cites a study by a specialist company which estimates that "2 million users have collectively saved nearly 325 million pounds (more than 370 million euros) on their bills" with this equipment.

Several satisfied users have shared their experience. A 28-year-old Londoner reports saving between £180 and £240 (200 to 275 euros) per year through the use of such technology. Another user, a father of two, told The Sun that he managed to save up to 750 pounds (more than 850 euros) by testing all his equipment one by one with a smart plug...