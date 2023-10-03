Death of Jean-Pierre Elkabbach: the journalist caught up by his health problems this summer

Jean-Pierre Elkabbach died this Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at the age of 86, announced Paris Match. Since his surgery last summer, the famous journalist's health had continued to deteriorate.

Jean-Pierre Elkabbach is dead. Paris Match announced the death of the journalist this Tuesday, October 3, 2023. He was 86 years old. Born on September 29, 1937 in Oran, Algeria, this great media man left his mark on the history of French radio and television. According to BFMTV, Jean-Pierre Elkabbach had recently experienced health problems. While Actu recalled at the start of the year that the journalist had had a sarcoma removed three years ago, the 24-hour news channel reported that he had undergone surgery this summer. Since then, those around him told BFMTV, his health has continued to deteriorate.

Haïm Jean-Pierre El Kabbach, his full name, made his debut in the 1960s on RTF radio in Oran. He then continued his career in the largest French newsrooms, including France Inter, Europe 1 and Antenne 2. As a political journalist, he interviewed, for almost half a century, numerous political figures and a good number of heads of state.

Recently, after being ousted from Europe 1 in 2016, he made his comeback on CNews in September 2019 with his show entitled “Sans detours”, broadcast on Sundays at 7 p.m. Finally, in 2021, following the takeover of Europe 1 by the Bolloré group, Jean-Pierre Elkabbach returned to the radio to host the major weekend morning interviews. The journalist finally retired in the summer of 2022, wishing in particular to devote himself to his memoirs.

After the announcement of the death of Jean-Pierre Elkabbach Tuesday evening, several personalities reacted on social networks and in the media to pay tribute to the great journalist. The communist Fabien Roussel took the opportunity to recall “his legendary exchanges with Georges Marchais”, also claiming to have “appreciated, in [his] turn, his always respectful interviews”. For her part, Rachi Dati was moved to have done her first interview with him. “As much a test as a consecration,” she underlined. And the mayor of the 7th arrondissement paid tribute to “a great radio voice who will be missed. I send all my condolences to his family”.